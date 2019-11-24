Blizard, Mildred

Mildred Blizard, age 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was born on December 24, 1930. Mildred was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Ralph Blizard, on December 3, 2004. She lost a loving daughter-in-law, Libby Blizard, wife of David and mother of Laura, on March 15, 2012. Surviving are her sisters, Norma Sentor and Barbara Shoun; Mildred's son, David; her son, Mark and his wife, Jennifer; and four grandchildren, Ryan Bos and his wife, Jessica, Laura and her husband, Kevin McMillan, Brittney and her husband, Mike Canoles, and Erika and her husband, Jimmy Conley. Mildred was a devoted wife and mother, as was obvious to all that knew her. She and Ralph so enjoyed their retirement years, Ralph's music and travel being central to those times. Mildred was a member of the Blountville Presbyterian Church, active as her health permitted, and remained a devout Christian. For many years, she was an active member and served in leadership roles in the Sullivan County Democratic party. So many friends from so many walks of life. Mildred Blizard will be missed by her friends and family, but we were so fortunate to have her. She is in the Lord's hands and is reunited with Ralph, enjoying the music once again. God bless her, God bless them both. The family thanks those special people at Brookdale Assisted Living in Kingsport and Amedisys Hospice for all of the great care and support. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Mark Knisley officiating. Burial will follow at Gunnings Cemetery, Blountville, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations or active support for those institutions or for your favorite charity.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Load comments
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.