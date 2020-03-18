Wayne Smith Blevins, age 79, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his home. He retired from Chrysler automotive where he worked in the finance department and was a member of Pleasant View United Methodist Church. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Charles Blevins and Della May Murray Blevins; and his wife of 25 years, Marietta Taylor Blevins. He is survived by his stepson, Gregory Taylor; and two sisters, Constance Sue Denny and husband, Frank, of Haladik, Fla. and Cynthia Lou Stuczynski and husband, James, of Calif. A private committal service will be held in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. Barbara Farmer officiating. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Wayne Smith Blevins is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 E. Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.

