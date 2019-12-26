Travis Blevins, age 61, of Shady Valley, Tennessee, peacefully went to meet the Lord on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at his residence. Travis was born November 8, 1958, to the late Walter "W.F." Blevins and Barbara Jean Wallace Blevins in Johnson County, Tenn. Travis was an excellent husband, father, brother and faithful member and elder of Stoney Creek Church of Christ. He was a dedicated firefighter/codes inspector for over 30 years with the Bristol Tenn. Fire Department and Codes Office. He loved his job and considered his co-workers part of his family. Travis loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and four-wheeling. Travis will be dearly missed by his beloved family. Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Karen Simons Blevins; daughter, Brandi Turner and husband, James; sisters, Melissa Arney and husband, Dean, of Mountain City, and Melinda Bright and husband, David, of Limestone, Tenn.; brothers, Perry Blevins and Keenan Blevins and wife, Robin, all of Shady Valley, Tenn.; one niece and two nephews. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at Crandull Church of Christ with funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. with Ministers, Wesley Simons, Eddy Craft and Jeff Johnson to officiate. The graveside service and interment will follow at the Blevins Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mike Blevins, Phil Blevins, Tracy Dugger, Karl Cooler, Mark Gentry, Jack Spurgeon, Donnie Branson, Lonnie Barrett and Doug Reedy. Honorary pallbearers are all the members of Crandull, Shady Valley and Stoney Creek Churches of Christ. Memorials contributions may be made to Stoney Creek Church of Christ and Tri-Cities School of Preaching and Christian Development, 1162 Hwy 91, Elizabethton, TN 37643. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mountaincityfh.com. The family of Travis Blevins has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 South Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.
Blevins, Travis
To plant a tree in memory of Travis Blevins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.