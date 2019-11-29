MARION, Va. Shirley Maiden Blevins, age 88, went to be with her dear Lord on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at her home in Marion. Shirley was born in Marion, Va., to Virgil Maiden and Mae Hart Maiden and was preceded in death by her former husband, Baker Blevins, siblings, Dorothy Maiden, Gayle Maiden, Kenneth Maiden, Earnest Maiden, Mary Kellam, Betty Moore, Dean Maiden, Wayne Maiden, Sharon Mason, Mildred Earnest, and Margaret Johnson; and her son-in-law, Jerry Hounshell. She was of Baptist faith and loved gospel music. In her younger years she worked in factories in Smyth County and later she became a hairdresser in Adwolfe until retirement and remained in the area. Survivors include her daughters, Judy Hounshell of Killeen, Texas, Kathy McClure and husband, Larry, of Chilhowie, and Rita Blevins of Marion; grandchildren, Kevin McClure and wife, Jamie, of Chilhowie, Angie Donovan and husband, Mike, of Killeen, Texas, and Teri Gilley and husband, Bobby, of Chilhowie: great-grandchildren, Daniel Donovan, Joshua Donovan, Kayla Donovan, Landon McClure, Levi Gilley, and Addison McClure; siblings, Everette Maiden of Mexico Beach, Fla., Linda Marcum of Cave City, Ky., and Joyce Cofield of Maryville, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with the Reverend Tim Blevins officiating. The family received friends on Friday, from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to services. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Rose Lawn Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Shirley Blevins.