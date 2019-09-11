Russell "Red" Edward Blevins, age 86, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born in Bristol, Va., on June 12, 1933, a son of the late Thomas Edward and Mary Virginia Blevins. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Catherine and Lorretta Blevins; and brothers, Ronald and Jim Blevins. Russell was a very easy-going man. He never met a stranger and loved his family very much. He was a veteran and served in the U.S. Army. Russell enjoyed all types of sports, especially the Atlanta Braves. In addition to his love of sports, he coached several youth sports teams in his life. Russell enjoyed spending time at family gatherings. He was so proud of his son and daughter-in-law, Eddie and Kaye Blevins. His children and grandchildren were the highlight of his life. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Bonnie E. Blevins; son, Eddie Blevins and wife Kaye; granddaughter, Sakota Blevins; grandson, Sydney Blevins; great granddaughter, Adrianna Blevins; sister, Mary Virginia Robbins and husband Bill; brother, Bob Blevins; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. The funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Price officiating. The committal and interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local Little League organization. The family would like to extend special thanks to all of the doctors, nurses and staff of Johnson City Medical Center, Bristol Regional Medical Center, and Select Specialty Hospital. Condolences and memories may be shared and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Blevins and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

