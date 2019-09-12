Russell "Red" Edward Blevins, age 86, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. The funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Price officiating. The committal and interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. Military honors will be rendered by DAV Chapter #40 Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local Little League organization. Condolences and memories may be shared and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Blevins and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

