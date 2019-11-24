GLADE SPRING, Va. The Rev. Charles "Chuck" Blevins, age 72, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. He was born on September 16, 1947, in Chilhowie, Va., to the late Charles Henry Blevins and Flossie Combs Blevins. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Betty Jean Royal Blevins, and his grandson, Jason Wyatt Jr. He loved his church family at Mount Pleasant Union Church where he was a pastor for 25 years. Chuck enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially with his family and dear friend Joe Pafford. He loved studying Gods word. Chuck served in the U.S. Army and spent one year in Vietnam from May 1968 until May of 1969. He was then honorably discharged in 1974 as an E5. He is survived by his two daughters, Pamela Fields and husband, Thomas, of Glade Spring, Va., and Rebecca Kell and husband, Jason, of Glade Spring, Va.; nine grandchildren, Edward Pruitt, Ashley Mellas, Amanda Brown, Dena Wyatt, Kayla Kell, Aaron Kell, Jon Kell, Kelsey Johnson, and Tommy Fields; 12 great-grandchildren, and expecting two more; one great great-grandchild; two brothers, Allen Blevins and wife ,Mary, and Jerry Blevins and wife, Shelby; and three sisters, Barbara "Bobby" Filson and husband, Sam, Sheila Kimball and husband, David, and Linda Royston. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the Mount Pleasant Union Church with the Rev. Otis Barker and the Rev. Les Ketron officiating. The burial will follow at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery with military rites from the D.A.V. Chapter 40. The family will receive friends immediatly following the graveside service in the fellowship hall of the church, in form of a memorial dinner to honor Chuck and celebrate his life. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Rev. Charles "Chuck" Blevins family.
