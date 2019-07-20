CHILHOWIE, Va. Rebecca "Becky" Ann Blevins, age 64, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital. She was a member of the Konnarock Baptist Church. She loved the Lord and all of God's people. Becky loved all of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She never met a stranger. Becky was a dedicated employee of 28 years for the Abingdon Ambulance Service. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Byrdie Crabtree, and also a sister, Shelby Crabtree. She is survived by her husband of 45 years of marriage, Clarence Blevins; two sons, Randy Blevins and wife, Megan, Stephen Blevins; two brothers, Robert Crabtree Jr. and wife, Debbie, Stanley Crabtree and wife, Ruthie; sister, Glenda Mitchell and husband, Bruce; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Henderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Rick Cuddy officiating. The burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Ridgedale Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 6 until 8 p.m. prior to the service on Sunday. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Rebecca "Becky" Ann Blevins family.