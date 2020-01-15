May 27, 1942 January 12, 2020 ABINGDON, Va. Marietta Taylor Blevins, age 77, died very peacefully at home on Sunday, January 12, 2020, with her family at her side. She was born to Jessie and Mary Taylor on May 27, 1942, in Kent County, Md. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William Taylor. Marietta is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Wayne Smith Blevins, and her son, Greg Taylor of Abingdon. Also left to grieve her death are several cousins and many friends. Marietta was a very active member of Southshore Baptist Church in Annapolis, MD prior to moving with Wayne to Abingdon several years ago, where they joined Pleasant View United Methodist Church. Anywhere she lived during her lifetime, it was very important to Marietta to be involved in church. A funeral service celebrating Marietta's life will held in the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Barbara Farmer and the Rev. Dale Gilbert officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until time of the service. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens. The family would like to extend special gratitude to the staff of Hospice and Palliative Care of Virginia for the love and support given to Marietta and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant View United Methodist Church, 18416 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Marietta Taylor Blevins is in the care of the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Blevins, Marietta Taylor
Service information
Jan 18
Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Forest Hills Memory Gardens
19415 Lee Hwy
Abingdon, VA 24210
19415 Lee Hwy
Abingdon, VA 24210
Jan 18
Visitation
Saturday, January 18, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
12:00PM-1:00PM
Forest Hills Chapel, Farris Cremation and Funeral Center
19415 Lee Highway
Abingdon, VA 24210
19415 Lee Highway
Abingdon, VA 24210
