ATKINS, Va. Leonard Gale Blevins, age 72, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va. Leonard was born in Whitetop, Va., to the late Marvin and Gracie Royal Blevins. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Ted Blevins and Lyle Blevins; and sister, Mary Ann Jackson. He retired from Va. House Furniture with 20+ years of service, and 10 years with the Smyth County School System. Leonard had a passion for being outdoors. He enjoyed things from hunting, fishing, and camping with his family and friends. Most of all he was a simple caring man, that never seemed to meet a stranger. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Karen O. Blevins of Atkins; children, Camille Channell and husband, Joe, of Ga., Leonard Blevins Jr. of W.Va., Delores Trejo of Front Royal, and Wanda Boggs and husband, Gary, of Front Royal; grandchildren, Ethan, Haley, Kendall, James, Jonathon, Elizabeth, Becky, Missy, Joseph, Josh, James, Dana, and Kayla; siblings, Lee Blevins of W.Va., Dee Blevins and wife, Lucy, of Bassett, Howard Blevins of Rural Retreat, Erma Thompson and husband, Jerry, of Front Royal, and Roger Blevins of W.Va.; brother-in-law, Gary Overbay and wife, Lois; five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Groseclose, with Pastor Rebecca Reedy officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday evening at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Blevins family.

Service information

Feb 28
Visitation
Friday, February 28, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
Feb 29
Graveside
Saturday, February 29, 2020
1:00PM
Pleasant Hill Church Cemtery
Lee Hwy
Groseclose, VA 24311
