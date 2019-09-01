MARION, Va. On Friday, August 30, 2019, Joseph D. Blevins "Dad Joe" moved on to meet Jesus and receive his reward for fighting the good fight. He passed peacefully with his two sons and family by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Garfield Blevins and Mattie Blevins West; loving wife and mother of his children, Clarice Phillips Blevins; and late wife, Thelma Rouse Blevins; siblings, Weaver Rex Blevins and Doris Blevins Testerman. Joe was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. After serving in the military, he worked and later retired from the Brunswick Corp. with 38 years of service. Surviving family includes his brother, Dennis Blevins and wife, Marie; son, Steven Blevins and daughter-in-law, Kim; son, Michael Blevins and fiancé, Bonnie Murray; three grandchildren, Grayson, Emma and Wyatt Blevins; former daughter-in-law, Tama Blevins; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Receiving of friends will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 12 to 3 p.m. at Cedar Bluff Baptist Church in Atkins. Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. at the church with Pastor Justin Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery, 4410 Lee Hwy, Marion, VA, 24354 with full military honors rendered by the Francis Marion V.F.W. Post 4667. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Cedar Bluff Baptist Church, 132 Churchland Dr., Atkins, VA 24311. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.braldeysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Blevins Family.

