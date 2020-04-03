Blevins, John H.

GREEN COVE, Va. John H. Blevins, 77, went to be with the Lord, on April 2, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. Mr. Blevins was born on October 17, 1942, to the late Arden and Menerva Shumate Blevins in Konnarock, Va. He was a carpenter most of his life with a true appreciation for craftsmanship. He enjoyed his occupation and loved coming home to a good home cooked meal after a hard day's work. Above all he loved his family and lived every day in fear of the Lord. He was a faithful member at Green Cove Baptist Church. Including his parents, he was preceded in death by, one brother, Herbert Blevins. Survivors include, his loving wife of 55 years, Mary Blevins; two daughters, Teresa Milhorne and husband, Anthony, and Kim Cullop and husband, Chris; five sisters, Betty Naff, Thelma Harrington, Carol Shuffler and husband, Eugene, Kay Lambert and husband, Dean, and Mary Sue Lee; two brothers, James Blevins and wife Evelyn, Joe Blevins and wife, Vianna; four grandchildren, Karrington Cannon and husband Chris, Mary-Kate Cullop, Chesney Milhorne, and John Milhorne; one great-granddaughter, Bella Cannon "The Baby"; also many nieces, nephews and many friends. A graveside service will be held privately, with a memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, for his compassion for children. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210 is honored to serve the Blevins family.
