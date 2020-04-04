GREEN COVE, Va. John H. Blevins, 77, went to be with the Lord, on April 2, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. A graveside service will be held privately, with a memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, for his compassion for children. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210 is honored to serve the Blevins family.

