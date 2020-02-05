CHILHOWIE, Va. Helen Lucille Blevins, 96, of Chilhowie, Virginia, went to be with the Lord peacefully and with family by her side on Monday, February 3, 2020. Helen was born on November 11, 1923, in Green Cove, Virginia, the daughter of the Rev. Clifton Blevins and Ethel Blevins. She was married to James Chesil Blevins on November 1, 1943, they were married for 64 years. Helen was a homemaker and lifelong member of Cleghorn Valley Baptist Church. She was a devoted Christian and loving wife, sister and aunt. She loved her family and friends dearly. She was a loyal fan of the Atlanta Braves, loved to garden, knit, cook and can. No one can make mint tea, caramel pie and fried chicken like Helen could. Left to cherish her memory are her caregiver and brother, Ted L. Blevins and wife, Glenda; brother, Jerry D. Blevins and wife, Cathy; sister, Anna Jean Blevins; special friend, Dora Jean Busby; as well as numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Chesil Blevins; sister, Grey Sturgill and husband, Herman; brother, Bill Blevins and wife, Jane; and brother, Cecil Blevins. Funeral services will be conducted 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the Cleghorn Valley Baptist Church with the Rev. Wesley Eller, the Rev. Chuck Herrell and the Rev. Cody Sturgill officiating. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Chuck Herrell and the Rev. Cody Sturgill officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday prior to the funeral service at the church. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Blevins Family.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...HEAVY RAINFALL WITH POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .A SLOW-MOVING FRONTAL SYSTEM WILL BRING PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN THROUGH THURSDAY. TODAY'S RAINFALL HAS CREATED FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR FLASH FLOODING WITH ANOTHER ROUND OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS TONIGHT AND THURSDAY. HEAVY SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THAT REPEATEDLY TRACK OVER THE SAME AREAS COULD RESULT IN FLASH FLOODING OF CREEKS AND STREAMS TONIGHT AND THURSDAY. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA, EAST TENNESSEE, AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA, CHEROKEE AND CLAY. IN EAST TENNESSEE, ANDERSON, BLEDSOE, BLOUNT SMOKY MOUNTAINS, BRADLEY, CAMPBELL, CLAIBORNE, COCKE SMOKY MOUNTAINS, EAST POLK, GRAINGER, HAMBLEN, HAMILTON, HANCOCK, HAWKINS, JEFFERSON, JOHNSON, KNOX, LOUDON, MARION, MCMINN, MEIGS, MORGAN, NORTH SEVIER, NORTHWEST BLOUNT, NORTHWEST CARTER, NORTHWEST COCKE, NORTHWEST GREENE, NORTHWEST MONROE, RHEA, ROANE, SCOTT, SEQUATCHIE, SEVIER SMOKY MOUNTAINS, SOUTHEAST CARTER, SOUTHEAST GREENE, SOUTHEAST MONROE, SULLIVAN, UNICOI, UNION, WASHINGTON, AND WEST POLK. IN SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, LEE, RUSSELL, SCOTT, WASHINGTON, AND WISE. * THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES ARE EXPECTED WITH ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS. * HEAVY RAIN WITH SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS COULD CAUSE FLASH FLOODING. PEOPLE IN THE WATCH AREA SHOULD BE AWARE OF THE POSSIBILITY OF RAPIDLY RISING CREEKS AND STREAMS. AVOID LOW LYING AREAS...AND BE CAREFUL WHEN APPROACHING HIGHWAY DIPS AND UNDERPASSES. NEVER ATTEMPT TO DRIVE ACROSS A FLOODED ROAD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE QUICK ACTION IF FLOODING IS OBSERVED OR A FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS ISSUED. IF YOU COME TO A CLOSED OR FLOODED ROAD...TURN AROUND! DON'T DROWN! &&