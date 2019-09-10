CHILHOWIE, Va. George W. Blevins, 87, passed away peacefully at his home after a short battle with cancer on Saturday, September 7, 2019. He was born on August 3, 1932, at Porter Valley in Smyth County. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles M. Blevins Sr. and Frankie Caroline Brooks Blevins; three brothers, Paul (Millie), Their, and Charles Jr.; and three sisters, Thelma (Phillip) Eblem, Stella (Dick) Severt, and Josephine Blevins. Survivors include one daughter, Barbara McCready; one grandson, Brandon Gollehon; three great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Gay Blevins (Charles) of Chilhowie and Jewel Blevins (Their) of Richmond, and several nieces and nephews. George lived in Porter Valley until 1944, the family moved to Cleghorn Valley. He graduated from Chilhowie High School in 1950. He also graduated from Abingdon Technical School and International Correspondence School in Scranton, Pa. He served in the United States Army as Sgt. First Class from 1952 to 1954. He was employed at Brunswick Corporation in Marion for 38 years as an inspector and tool setup expert. George became a member of the Cleghorn Baptist Church when he was 16 years old and remained a lifetime member. He sang bass in the choir and taught the Junior Boys Class for 23 years at the church. He was a Scout Master in Chilhowie for 20 years. There were 25 members in his troop ages 11-15 years. Ten of these boys earned their Eagle Scout badge. In 1962, George taught himself to play the autoharp, which he also made. Through the years he played at Senior Citizens Buildings and nursing homes in Virginia and Tennessee, The Calvary Bible Church in Henrytown, The Coon Club in Saltville, Old Store Buildings in Shingle Town, Tenn. and Konnarock, Va. He also played at the Paul Bunyon Festival in Nelsonville, Ohio. George had the honor of playing his autoharp for the Music of the Appalachians presentation, currently at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tenn. Raising a big garden and tending to his apple and plum trees was a big hobby of his. He also canned the vegetables he raised in his garden. George entered his apples and tomatoes in the Chilhowie Apple Festival each year and won many blue ribbons. He always said "The good Lord and him raised the vegetables." At the age of 18 George shot a 10-point deer with his shotgun. George loved children and Penny's grandchildren, Anthony, Dylan, Samantha, and Laura Leigh were blessed as he and Penny took the time to show them the many wonders of God's creation. They would put them in the back of George's truck and take them to visit old churches, parks, and other historical places. They always had a picnic basket of food when they stopped to wade in the nearby creeks. Michael Jr. will always remember the talks he and George had about how it was when he was a teenager and about life in general. George leaves behind his special friend of 26 years, Penny Smith and her family, Tony, Mike, and Jeff Smith. George and Penny enjoyed attending churches together. They loved riding their bicycles on many bike trails in Virginia, Tennessee, Ohio, and Florida. George also leaves behind his phone buddies, Ronnie Blevins and Earl Hamm of Va., Herbert Blevins of Ohio, and cousins Dan and Katherine Blevins of Marion, many phone calls from Sofia of Florida and Lisa Puckett of Saltville, who called him Grandpaw, Jeff Smith of Charleston, S.C., Sadie Anderson of Abingdon, and Anita Blevins of Chilhowie. The family would like to thank the many Dr.'s and nurses over the years and a special thanks to the hospice care of Chilhowie, Laura Tumlinson, Patsy Sullivan, Sabrena Borders, Donna Branson, Sadie Anderson, Tom Bise, Tony and Mike Smith, and the many visits from Pastor Roy Lane of TN., Matt Blevins, Pastor Wesley Eller, and his good neighbors. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the Cleghorn Valley Baptist Church with Pastor Wesley Eller, Pastor Dennis Eller, and Pastor Reynolds "Popeye" Frye officiating. Burial will follow in the Cleghorn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the Cleghorn Valley Baptist Church. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Blevins family.
