Dorothy R. Blevins, 92, of Damascus, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. She was born on January 9, 1927, a daughter of the late Ray and Lura Rouse. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thurman Blevins; two daughters, Sue Puckett and Nancy Summitt; a grandson, Justin Moody; three great-grandchildren, Blake Wright, Brittany Puckett, and Evan Fritts; son-in-law, James Widener; daughter-in-law, Teresa Blevins; three sisters, twin sister, Ruby Nipper, Esther White, and Ruth Trent; and four brothers, Bill Rouse, Paul Rouse, Buster Rouse, and Bufford Rouse. She was a life long resident of Damascus, Va. and was a member of High Point Baptist Church. Dorothy enjoyed playing bingo, and going to the beach and Dollywood. She is survived by two daughters, Myrtle Louise and her husband, Tommy, of Damascus, Va., and Cristal Hamm and her husband, Walter, of Shady Valley, Tenn.; four sons, Charles Blevins and his wife, Gloria, of Damascus, Va., Bobby Blevins and his wife, Jessica, of Meadowview, Va., Danny Blevins and his wife, Debbie, of Glade Spring, Va., and Randy Blevins of Damascus, Va.; two brothers, Jack Rouse and Sam Rouse and his wife, Eva Joan, all of Glade Spring, Va.; 24 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, 10 great great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special thank you to the 3rd floor staff and Joseph May at Johnston Memorial Hospital for all the love and care shown to Dorothy and her family during her illness. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Garrett Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Riverview Chapel at Garrett Funeral Home with Pastor Dwayne Dillard and Pastor Roy Burton officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Va. Pallbearers will be Chuck Blevins, Michael Blevins, Abby Spicer, Luke Blevins, Jon Blevins, and Ray Blevins. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons. Those who wish to attend the committal service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mrs. Blevins and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236, ph.#: (276) 475-3631.
