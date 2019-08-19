Dorothy R. Blevins, 92, of Damascus, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Mrs. Blevins and her family is in the care of Garrett Funeral Home in Damascus, Va.

