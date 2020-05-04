MARION, Va. Daniel Smith Blevins, age 90, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at his home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dan's honor may be made to Marion Baptist Church, 1258 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery with the Reverend Charles Stewart officiating and Military Rites conducted by the United States Army Funeral Honors Guard and Francis Marion VFW Post #4667. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Seaver-Brown Chapel from 6 until 8 p.m. but only 10 people at a time. To share memories of Daniel Smith Blevins, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Dan's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Service information
11:00AM
4410 Lee Highway
Marion, VA 24354
6:00PM-8:00PM
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
