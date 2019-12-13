Charissa Shutters Blevins, age 52, of Shady Valley, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at her home. She was born March 14, 1967 in Bristol, Tenn. Charissa was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Weatherly Shutters. Survivors include her husband, Jeff Blevins; son, Jeffery Blevins; father, Tom Shutters and wife, Patty; and step-sister, Jennifer Morrell and husband, Kent. The funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Victory Baptist Church, 11101 Island Rd, Bristol, Va., with Dr. Austin Cook officiating assisted by the Rev. Ethan Cook. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be friends and family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.