Carrie Brooks Blevins, age 99, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at NHC Healthcare of Johnson City, Tenn. She was born in Shady Valley, Tenn., on March 30, 1920, a daughter of the late Walter C. and Catherine Garland Brooks. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bert E. Blevins; sister, Mary Seal; brothers, Wade Brooks, Paul Brooks, Edward Brooks, and Les Brooks; son, Dan R. Blevins; granddaughter, Melissa R. Overbey; and grandson, Brian K. Blevins. Carrie was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of State Street Church of Christ in Bristol, Va. She loved spending time with her family, and especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Randall Blevins and wife, Linda; daughter-in-law, Sherri Blevins; granddaughters, April Robinson and husband, Terry, Danielle Overbey and husband, Jeff, and Ashley Sparler and husband, Nick; grandson-in-law, Michael Overbey; and great-grandchildren, Hunter, Zach, Shelby, Avery, Harper, Jeffrey, Matthew and Madeline. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, in the Heritage Chapel of Memories at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn., with Minister Dan C. Bailey officiating. Pallbearers will be Richard Bateman, Malcolm Green, Odie Lee Davison, Terry Robinson, Ray Price and Mark Bradshaw, and Michael Overbey. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the St. Jude Children's Hospital. 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org/donate. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of NHC in Johnson City for their care of Mrs. Blevins and especially Sam White and Laura Eaton, FMP. Condolences and memories may be shared and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Blevins and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.