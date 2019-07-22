REIDSVILLE, N.C. Anna Mae Funk Blevins, age 94, of Reidsville, N.C., passed away on Saturday July 20, 2019, at the Penn Nursing Center. Mrs. Blevins was born in Grayson County, to the late Summit amd Vergie Long Funk. She was also preceded in death by her late husband, Marvin C. Blevins; son, Robert Eugene Blevins; daughter, Sharon Kay Blevins; brothers, Bane Funk, Wayne Funk, Claude Funk, Jack Funk, Ernest Funk, French Funk, and Roy Funk; and one sister Georgia Fay Meek. Mrs. Blevins was a giving, independent, compassionate woman who would help anyone in need. She taught her children these values along with cooking, hard work ethic, and respect. She was always looking for a way to ease others suffering and lend a helping hand. Anna was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, & great grandmother and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her four daughters, Mildred Faye Simmerman and husband, William, of Browns Summit, N.C., Linda Sue Henderson and husband, Tony, of Reidsville, N.C., Anita Lee Haynes and husband, Gene, of Concord, N.C., and Carolyn Ann Ramey and husband, Art, of Mechanicsville, Va.; 14 grandchildren, Stacey Gilbert and husband, Todd, Derek Simmerman and Jill Murdoch, Stephanie Pearson and Candi Pennington, Marion E. Haynes III and wife, Jessica, Robert Wesley Haynes and wife, Erica, James Patrick Haynes and wife, Brooke, Wendolyn Michelle Snider and husband, Randal, Richard Wayne Blevins and wife, Leah, Angela Renee Blevins, Hollie Anne Bateman and husband, Thomas, Arthur J. Ramey Jr. and wife, Allison, Krista Ramey Longmore and husband, Mike, Garron Kreg Ramey and wife, Jodi, and Matthew Ramey; 23 great-grandchildren, Shelby Gilbert, Branson Snider, Caleb Snider, Madison Blevins, Kenzie Blevins, Colton Blevins, Olivia Gilbert, Stephanie Gilbert, Parker Ruth Haynes, Marion E. Haynes IV, Emory Merit Haynes, Elsie Grace Haynes, Maycee Hope Haynes, Summit Patrick Haynes, Mallorie Anne Bateman, Arthur J. Ramey III, Emily Longmore, Hunter Longmore, Riley Hicks, Parris Hicks, Jenna Ramey, Abbie Ramey, Josh Ramey, and Tyler Murdoch; two great great-grandchildren, Kali Grace Mims and Braylon Pender; several nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends. The family would like to express a special Thanks to the nurses and staff of Brookdale Reidsville & Penn Nursing Home of Reidsville for the love, compassion, and care shown to Mrs. Blevins. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with Pastor Paul Shallenburg officiating. Interment will follow at the Rosewood Memorial Gardens in Rural Retreat. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue, 5836 Bur-Mill Club Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Blevins family.