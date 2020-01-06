Jackie Lewis Blaylock Sr., 71, of Bristol, Tennessee passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at his residence in Bristol, Tenn. He was born in Bristol, Va. on January 17, 1948, a son of the late Walter Bailey Blaylock and Jeanette Kiser Blaylock. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Blaylock; daughter, Frances Ann Hall; two sisters; and one brother. Jackie was a resident of Bristol for many years and was a Veteran having served in the United States Army in which he retired after 26 years of service as a Platoon Sgt., 1st Class. He loved hunting and fishing. Jackie is survived by a son, Jackie Blaylock Jr. of Gatlinburg, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Shane, Deirdre and Candace; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Patty Perry; special nephew, Bobby McElyea; special niece, Jeannie Loudy; special great-niece, Madison Marshall; and several other nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special thank you to Bobby and Carolyn McElyea and their family for all the love and care shown to Jackie during his illness. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, with Pastor Scott Watson officiating. Committal services and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in Mountain View Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the VA National Guard and Chapter #40 of D.A.V., Bristol, Va. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Fellowship Baptist Church - Team Kids, P.O. Box 428, Bluff City, TN 37618 in memory of Jackie. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Blaylock and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. Phone #(276) 669-6141.

