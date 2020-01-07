Jackie Lewis Blaylock Sr. Jackie Lewis Blaylock Sr., 71, of Bristol, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, at his residence in Bristol, Tenn. Committal services and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, January 9, 2020, in Mountain View Cemetery. Military Rites will be conducted by the VA National Guard and Chapter #40 of D.A.V., Bristol, Va. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m., Thursday. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Fellowship Baptist Church - Team Kids, P.O. Box 428, Bluff City, TN 37618, in memory of Jackie. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Blaylock and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. Phone #(276) 669-6141.

To plant a tree in memory of Jackie Blaylock, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

