Roger Dickie Blaylock Jr., age 48, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on December 31, 1971, in Newport News, Va., and he lived all of his life in the Bristol area. He worked in the roofing business. He was preceded in death by his mother, Connie Blevins; and grandparents, Paul and Nannie Blevins. Surviving include his father, Roger Dickie Blaylock Sr.; sisters, Teresa Blevins, and Glenna Smith and husband, Paul; brother, Roger Allen Blevins; son, Wesley Blaylock; half-sister, Marshanda Lane; special niece, Danielle Blevins; several other nieces and nephews, and several aunts and uncles. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Tony Hilliard and Jonathan Pope for their care and friendship. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneral.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.