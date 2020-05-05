Roger Dickie Blaylock Jr., age 48, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on December 31, 1971, in Newport News, Va., and he lived all of his life in the Bristol area. He worked in the roofing business. He was preceded in death by his mother, Connie Blevins; and grandparents, Paul and Nannie Blevins. Surviving include his father, Roger Dickie Blaylock Sr.; sisters, Teresa Blevins, and Glenna Smith and husband, Paul; brother, Roger Allen Blevins; son, Wesley Blaylock; half-sister, Marshanda Lane; special niece, Danielle Blevins; several other nieces and nephews, and several aunts and uncles. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Tony Hilliard and Jonathan Pope for their care and friendship. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneral.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To plant a tree in memory of Roger Blaylock, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries