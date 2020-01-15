Hughie M. Blaylock, age 71, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center. He was born on May 1, 1948, in Washington County. Va., a son of the late W.R. and Mollie Canter Blaylock. Hughie served in the U.S. Army and Vietnam. He worked at Bristol Steel & Iron and Virginia Wholesale. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters and four brothers. Survivors include his daughter, Kimberly Blaylock; sisters, Lula Blaylock, Betty Allison, Seba Malcolm and husband, Carl, and Novella Gilbert; brother, Clayton Blaylock and wife, Betty; nephew, Ronnie Blaylock who was so attentive and caring during his illness; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 6 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Greg Dingus officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery with military honors conducted by the DAV Chapter 40 Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Blaylock, Bill Blaylock, Joe Blaylock, Steve Blaylock, Jeff Allison and Mike Malcolm. Special thanks to the VA for all of their attention and care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America, 7 Mill Brook Rd, Wilton, NH 03086. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.