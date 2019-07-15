Roy Charles "R.C." Blankenship, 89, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Monday with the Reverend Alan Moor officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery, Bristol Va., with the U.S. Army National Guard and D.A.V. Honor Guard conducting military graveside rites. Pallbearers will be Chris Blankenship, David Blankenship, Jason Blankenship, Joshua Blankenship, Jeffery Fluck, and Marshal Herndon. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Jericho Temple Shriners. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Blankenship and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.