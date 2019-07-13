Roy Charles "R.C." Blankenship, 89, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on April 5, 1930, a son of the late Roy and Hallie Blankenship. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Betty Ann Blankenship; grandson, Matthew Worley, and five sisters. He was a lifelong resident of Bristol. R.C. was retired for Raytheon Corporation and Interstate Bowl. He was a Mason and member of Jericho Temple Shriners. He was also a member of North Bristol Baptist Church. He enjoyed bowling and hunting. R.C. is survived by his son, Mark Blankenship; his daughter, Pat Barnett; three grandchildren, April Worley, Lauren Hayden, and husband, Taryn, and Ashley Poe; great-grandson, Devin Worley; two brothers, Gene Blankenship and wife, Irene, and Claude Blankenship and wife, Judy; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Monday with Reverend Alan Moor officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery, Bristol, Va., with the U.S. Army National Guard and D.A.V. Honor Guard conducting military graveside rites. Pallbearers will be Chris Blankenship, David Blankenship, Jason Blankenship, Joshua Blankenship, Jeffery Fluck, and Marshal Herndon. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Jericho Temple Shriners. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Blankenship and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.