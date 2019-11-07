Blankenship, John Darrell

ABINGDON, Va. John Darrell Blankenship, age 87, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Valley Health Care Center. He and his family lived for many years in Poplar Camp, Va. and in 1972, they moved to Abingdon. John worked as an electrician at New Jersey Zinc Company in Austinville, Va. and he later worked and retired as a substation technician and electrician with Appalachian Power. While living in Poplar Camp, John was a member of Austinville Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He later transferred his membership to Abingdon Baptist Church. There, he also served as a deacon. John was an avid farmer, even in his later years. He and his wife Alma were also antique collectors. John was active in the local Lion's Club. He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Alma; parents, William and Grace Allen Blankenship; son, David Blankenship; brother, William Blankenship Jr.; sister Ida Bruss; and nephew Sam Blankenship. John is survived by his son, Darrell and wife, Debbie, of Abingdon; nephew, Strader Blankenship and wife, Ruby; and niece, Billie Kaye Robinette and husband Kim. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. at the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service on Sunday, November 10, 2019. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Rev. Dr. Bob McFalls officiating. Casket bearers will be selected from family and friends. The family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff at Valley Health Care Center, Wythe Hospice of Southwest Virginia, and Dr. William Handy for the love and care shown to John. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Animal Defense League of Washington County, P.O. Box 2099; Abingdon, VA 24212. Those wishing to share memories and express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. John D. Blankenship and his family are in the care of Farris Cremation and Funeral Center, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
