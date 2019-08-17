Elmer "Gene" Blankenship, 81, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at his home. He was born in Bristol, Va., on April 27, 1938, a son of the late Roy and Hallie Barnes Blankenship. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters and one brother. Gene worked as a salesman for Mid Mountain for several years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid bowler and his favorite past time was watching his grandchildren play sports. He was a former member of the Bristol Show Choir. He was also an active member of Euclid Avenue Baptist Church. Gene is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Irene Blankenship; sons, Chris Blankenship and wife, Elizabeth and David Blankenship and wife, Rhonda; grandchildren, Rachel Blankenship, Mechala Blankenship, Abby Blankenship, and Jon Blankenship; brother, Claude Blankenship and wife, Judith; special friend, Andy Hall; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, Va. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Allen Roberts, Pastor and the Rev. Alan Moor officiating. Committal services and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, August 19, 2019, in the Mountain View Cemetery Mausoleum. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m., Monday. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to made to Euclid Avenue Baptist Church Meals on Wheels or the Youth Programs, 900 Euclid Ave., Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com.
