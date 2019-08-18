Elmer "Gene" Blankenship, 81, of Bristol, Va. passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at his home. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, Va. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Allen Roberts, Pastor and the Rev. Alan Moor officiating. Committal services and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019, in the Mountain View Cemetery Mausoleum. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. on Monday. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to made to Euclid Avenue Baptist Church Meals on Wheels or the Youth Programs, 900 Euclid Ave., Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com.

