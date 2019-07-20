Venia Belle Taylor Blankenbeckler, 96, of Jacksonville, Fla., passed away on Monday, December 31, 2018. She was born on August 14, 1922, in Chilhowie, Va., to the late William Franklin and Ada Brown Taylor. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John C. Blankenbeckler; and her sisters, Ruth Taylor, Grace Pugh and Lillian Pruitt. Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Edith Winkler, New Braunfels, Texas; her children, Martha Jo "Martie" Davis, Jacksonville, Fla., and John C. "Johnny" Blankenbeckler Jr., Opp, Ala.; her grandchildren, Christian "Chris" Edward Butts, Pensacola, Fla., John C. "Jay" Blankenbeckler III, San Diego, Calif., and Jennifer Leigh Blankenbeckler, Santa Barbara, Calif.; her great-grandchildren, Shelby Madison Butts, Nashville, Tenn., Keree Danielle Butts and Abigail Lynn Butts, Pensacola, Fla., Taylor Christine Blankenbeckler, San Diego, Calif., and Riley Ann Blankenbeckler, San Diego, Calif. Venia graduated from Chilhowie High School in 1938 and continued her education at Marion College in Marion, Va. She and John were married in 1942. Upon his return from active duty in World War II, she and John made their home in Chilhowie. John worked for Greever's Drug Store while he attended Emory & Henry College and they were active at Chilhowie United Methodist Church. Upon John's admission to the University of Virginia's Hospital Administration Program in 1954, they relocated to Richmond, Va. After his graduation (1955) and working for a year at a Richmond hospital, they moved to Roanoke, Va., (1956), for John's first administrative posting. That was followed by moves to Harlan, Ky. (1957), Whitesburg, Ky. (1961), Louisville, Ky. (1963), and Front Royal, Va. (1974), for additional hospital administration opportunities. Throughout John's career, Venia maintained their household as well as supporting John in his various professional duties and civic activities as hospital administrator. A highlight of her support was when she and John welcomed then Virginia Senator John Warner, and his wife, movie star Elizabeth Taylor, into their home in Front Royal when they attended Warren Memorial Hospital's opening ceremony upon completion of a major renovation. Following his retirement (1983), Venia and John relocated to Homosassa, Fla., (1984) where they were active in the First United Methodist Church. She learned to bowl and enjoyed golf and numerous social activities in their retirement community. Following John's death (2003), Venia relocated to Jacksonville, Fla., to live closer to Martie. She loved her husband and children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren unconditionally and faithfully supported them throughout her life in every way possible. She will be sorely missed and will live in our hearts forever. A graveside service, conducted by Pastor Frank Branson of Chilhowie Christian Church, will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Westwood Cemetery (formerly Beattie Cemetery) in Chilhowie. Friends are invited to attend the service and a reception, immediately following the service, at Riverfront Restaurant in Chilhowie. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to American Heart Association. Burial services are being provided by Williams Funeral Home in Chilhowie, Va.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...VERY WARM AND MUGGY CONDITIONS TODAY... ...SCATTERED STORMS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING... A VERY WARM AND MUGGY AIR-MASS CAN BE EXPECTED TODAY. THE COMBINATION OF VERY WARM TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL PRODUCE HEAT INDICES ACROSS THE VALLEY FROM THE UPPER 90S TO NEAR 103 DEGREES THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING. THE HEAT AND MUGGY CONDITIONS WILL RESULT IN AN INCREASED RISK FOR HEAT-RELATED ILLNESSES, ESPECIALLY DURING THE AFTERNOON HOURS. PLEASE TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS AND PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS, IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. BESIDES, THE HEAT SCATTERED MAINLY AFTERNOON AND EVENING THUNDERSTORMS CAN BE EXPECTED. STRONG GUSTY WINDS, HEAVY RAINS, AND FREQUENT LIGHTNING CAN BE EXPECTED WITH THE STRONGER STORMS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO AND OTHER LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER DETAILS OR UPDATES.