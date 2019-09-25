Martha Lynn Webb Blair, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Christian Care Center of Bristol. She was born in Blacksburg, Va., a daughter of the late Lewis and Violet Ellen Fraiser Webb. Martha lived most of her life in the Bristol area and was a member of Lynwood Bible Church. She was a former cook for Bristol Regional Medical Center. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Frederick Blair; a son, Gary Hudson; sisters, Nannie Fields, Lilly Ketron and Edna Carrier; brothers, Binkie Webb, Jerry Fricker and Jessie Wayne Fricker. She is survived by her sons, Charles "Chuck" Hudson and wife, Ida, and David "Dave" Hudson and Juanita Lingerfelt, Eddie Hudson and wife Carol, Wilbur "Wil" Hudson and wife, Sherri; nine grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; brothers, Thomas Webb and wife, Pat, and Roy Fricker and wife, Brenda; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service for Mrs. Blair will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Benny Bowman officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. Thursday, prior to the funeral service. The committal service and interment will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special word of thanks to Scott Steffey, FNP, and the nurses and staff of Christian Care Center of Bristol, for their exceptional care, shown to Mrs. Blair. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee, Inc., 2319 Browns Mill Road, Suite D6, Johnson City, TN 37604. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.