Martha Lynn Webb Blair, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Christian Care Center of Bristol. The funeral service for Mrs. Blair will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Benny Bowman officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. Thursday, prior to the funeral service. The committal service and interment will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

