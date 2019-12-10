Lonnie Ray Blackwell, age 63, of Honaker, Virginia, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family and friends after a long battle with ALS. Born on July 15, 1956, in Richlands, Virginia, he was a son of the late Ray and Mary Hawkins Blackwell. A lifelong resident of the area, he was a 1974 graduate of Honaker High School. Having a very strong work ethic, he had been employed with Hart Brothers of Rosedale, Virginia for over 30 years. He loved to talk, to joke, to make people smile and never met a stranger. Everyone always said that he was one of a kind. His smile and his twinkling eyes will be missed by so many. He was the hardest working man in the county. The outdoors was his happy place and he dearly loved all animals, especially Buddy and his cattle. He literally would give you the shirt off of his back, would do anything for anyone and never expect anything in return. His kind and generous spirit was an inspiration. The world lost a tough act to follow. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Hope Blackwell Stump; an infant sister, Catherine Blackwell; and two brothers, Ricky Blackwell and Ronald Blackwell. Survivors include his loving wife, Kathy McCarty Blackwell of the home; son, Anthony (Leah) Blackwell of Honaker; daughter, Heather Blackwell (Cody) of Lebanon; granddaughter, Angel Beavers of Alabama; two step grandsons, Benjamin and Noah Mullins; one brother, Rod (Lora) Blackwell of Honaker; two sisters, Jeni (Eddie) Neely of Abingdon, and Jewel Blackwell of Honaker; and special friends, Alan and Delzina Hubbard. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel, in Honaker, Virginia, with the Rev. Otis Musick officiating. Interment will follow at Razor Ridge Cemetery in Grayson County, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Anthony Hart, Alan Hubbard, Eddie Neely, Don Blackwell, Larry Blackwell, Terry Hill, and nephews, Cody and Matthew Blackwell. Honorary pallbearers will be Claude Hart, Jason Rowe, Claude Ratliff Sr., Chris Rowe and nephews, Todd Blackson, Chad Blackson, R.J. Blackwell, and Joe Griffith. The family will receive friends at the Honaker Funeral Home after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The ALS Association, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022 in memory of Lonnie and help put an end to this devastating disease. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.