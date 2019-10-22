Robert J. Blackburn "Bob", age 81, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tenn. He was a son of the late Sylvia Mae Foran of Bristol, Va. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was born October 28, 1937 in Shady Valley, Tenn. His family moved to Bristol when he was young. Bob joined the Army in 1953, and returned back to Bristol after he was honorably discharged from the service. Robert was a coach for over 50 years and dedicated his life to the youth of Bristol, Va. through baseball, football, and basketball. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Barbara Jane Blackburn; daughter, Denise Michelle Blackburn-Rispoli; daughter, Resa Blackburn-Munt and husband, Gary; daughter, Melissa Blackburn-Garrett and husband, Jason; granddaughters, Taylor and Kylie Garrett. Mr. Blackburn and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral and Cremation Services. As per his wishes, no services will be rendered, but any condolences for the family can be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff, doctors and nurses in the ICU at BRMC. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Boys & Girls Club of Bristol, VA, 650 Quarry St. Bristol, VA 24201.