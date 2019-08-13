Phyllis Ann Blackburn, 77, of Damascus, Va., went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the Skyline Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Floyd, Va. She was born in Washington County, Va., on August 15, 1941, a daughter of the late William Larry Flannagan and Etta Mae Parson Flannagan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Wayne Blackburn. She was a member of Life Line Ministries in Meadowview, Va. Phyllis is survived by a daughter, Martha Ann Flannagan of Floyd, Va. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Garrett Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Riverview Chapel at Garrett Funeral Home with Pastor Greg Alderman officiating. The committal service and interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Va. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mrs. Blackburn and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236, ph.# (276) 475-3631.