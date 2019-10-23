Black, Thelma Jean

Thelma Jean Black, 74, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born in on October 31, 1944, a daughter of the late Joseph James and Ruby Cole Rosenbaum. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband. Clarence Black.
Today mom got her wings and I know she is flying high with God, and her loved ones. She is now with her heavenly Father where there will always be life and love and no sorrow or pain.
Thelma was a loving and a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by daughters, Lorie Black, Angela Black, and Tina Shaffer; two sisters, Lois Pickle and Mary Price; two grandsons, Tyler Black and Michael Shaffer and wife, Katrina; great-grandson, John-Michael Christian Shaffer and a very special friend, Dale Warrick, and several nieces and nephews.
At Ms. Black's request there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to American Heart Association. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com.
Ms. Black and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.