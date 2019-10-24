Thelma Jean Black, 74, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Holston Valley Medical Center. At Ms. Black's request there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to American Heart Association. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Ms. Black and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.

