Donald Lambert Black Donald Lambert Black, 94, of Lebanon, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Don was a loving husband as well as a terrific father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. PFC Donald L. Black was a veteran of the United States Army and was a member of the famous Santa Fe Unit, 35th Division, 137th Infantry Regiment and Patton's Third Army, and a survivor of the Battle of the Bulge. He was the recipient of numerous medals including a bronze star, an EAME (European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign) ribbon with a silver star, an EAME ribbon with a bronze arrowhead, a World War II Victory Medal, and an Army of Occupation Medal. Upon leaving his footprints on Omaha Beach on July 7, 1944, he returned to his birth state of Michigan and joined the Detroit Police Department where he loyally served for 25 years before retiring. Don also was a member of the Grand Lodge of Masons of Michigan. He moved to Lebanon, Va., to enjoy his well earned retirement and on April 29, 2009, the now long time Lebanon resident was presented the great honor of Chevalier De La Legion D'Honneur (Knight of the Legion of Honor) by the Counsul General of France. A hero both on and off the field, Don cherished his family, and his family cherished him, and he will be forever in our hearts. He was preceded in death by his son, Charles Black. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Carmen Black; his daughter, Donna Yops and her husband, Marc; his daughter, Susan Black; his daughter, Sally Coan and her husband, Simon; three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. A service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Green Valley Baptist Church, 695 Green Valley Rd., Lebanon, Va. Military honors will be conducted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans (www.DAV.org), Wounded Warrior Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org), or St. Labre Indian School (www.stlabre.org). Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Black.
