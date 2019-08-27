LEBANON, Va. Donald Lambert Black, 94, of Lebanon, Va., passed away on August 25, 2019, at Commonwealth Assisted Living in Abingdon, Va. Arrangements at this time are incomplete and will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Black.

