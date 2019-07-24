CHILHOWIE, Va. Betty Sue McGhee Bise of Chilhowie, Va., passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, surrounded by her children. Betty was born on August 24, 1937, to the late Estel and Susie Call McGhee, the youngest of 12 children. She married the late Billie Lee Bise on June 25, 1955. Faith and family were the most important things in Betty's life, as evidenced by the way she raised her four children and how she served her Lord. She taught the 5th and 6th grade Sunday school class, and sang in the choir at the Chilhowie First Church of God for many years, retiring from her job there as church secretary after 25 years. After retirement, Betty hosted quilting gatherings in her home, where many of her friends enjoyed fellowship around a quilting hoop. Betty's home was always open to her family and friends and it was the central meeting place for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by her brothers, Garland, Topsie and Buck McGhee; and sisters, Mae Buchanan, Mary Rachel Buchanan, Annie Sanders, Laura (Tiny) Blevins, and Dora McAllister Left to cherish her memory and to live out her Godly legacy are her children, Songia (Andy) Widener, Doug (Rachel) Bise, Betsy (Mike) Meade, and David Bise; her grandchildren, Leigh Ann (Vincent) Adams, the Rev. Cody (Ruth) Sturgill, Brook (Derrek) Martin, Kasie (Curtis) Rhea, and Daniel (Jennifer) Bise; great-grandchildren, Heidi, Harper and Hadley Adams, Titus and Macey Martin, Ian and Hudson Sturgill, and Makenna and Marley Rhea. Betty is also survived by sisters, Hazel Ford, Joyce (Earl) Blevins, and Mixie (Dallas) McAllister; sister-in-law, Mary Smith; special friends, Doug and Gwen Bachuss; and a host of nieces and nephews. The Bise family would like to thank Home Nursing Company, Inc., of Chilhowie, especially Rose Dicks, Tabitha Zilles, and Betty's niece, Patty McAllister Hopkins, for their loving care of Betty over the last few weeks. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Chilhowie First Church of God with the Rev. Rick Hayes, the Rev. Cody Sturgill, and the Rev. Bobby Dunn officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Rich Valley, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Vincent Adams, Daniel Bise, Derrek Martin, Mike Meade, Curtis Rhea, and Andy Widener. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening, July 24, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Chilhowie First Church of God. Friends may also visit at any time at Betty's home. In lieu of flowers, Betty requests donations be made to the Senior Breakfast ministry at the Chilhowie First Church of God, P.O. Box 198, Chilhowie, VA 24319. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Bise family.