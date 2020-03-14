Mary Ruth Bailey Bird, age 71, of Bristol, Va., ran joyfully into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Aside from her Lord, Mary's family was everything to her. She attended Fellowship Chapel Church. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Howell Bailey and Jennie May Bailey; brother, Bobby Bailey; and sister, Joyce Tittle. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Walt Bird; daughter, Angie Hayden and husband, Dennis, of Bristol, Tenn.; son, Andy Bird of Bristol, Va.; four sisters, Irma McReynolds and husband, Robert, of Blountville, Tenn., Helen Slagle and husband, Allen, of Bristol, Va., Alice Osborne and Patty Mink, both of Abingdon, Va.; five grandchildren, Justin Hayden and wife, Amber, Mary Katherine Hayden and husband, Chris, Hunter Hayden, Kinsley Bird, and Braxton Bird; and three great-grandchildren, Paisley Hayden, Kallie Grace Hayden, and Marlee Hayden. A funeral ceremony will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with Pastor Scott Price officiating. A committal service will follow at Forest Hills Memory Gardens where Chris, Dennis, Hunter, and Justin Hayden will serve as pallbearers. Milas Franks, Michael Maine, and Curtis Rankin will serve as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Monday from 1 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Tennessee Cancer Center and the Ballad Hospice House. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Mary Ruth Bailey Bird is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).

To send flowers to the family of Mary Bird, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 16
Funeral Ceremony
Monday, March 16, 2020
3:00PM
Main Street Chapel
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Ceremony begins.
Mar 16
Visitation
Monday, March 16, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Main Street Chapel
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments