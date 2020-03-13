Mary Ruth Bailey Bird, age 71, of Bristol, Va., ran joyfully into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. A funeral ceremony will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A committal service will follow at Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held on Monday from 1 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. The family of Mary Ruth Bailey Bird is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
Service information
3:00PM
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210
1:00PM-3:00PM
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210
