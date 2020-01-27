Jennifer Bigliardi, age 36, went to be with the Lord on January 18, 2020. Her heart was too big to handle the sadness in this world. Please visit southerncremations.com.

Service information

Apr 16
Celebration of Life
Thursday, April 16, 2020
7:00PM
Centrepointe Church
1315 Bluff City Hwy.
Bristol, Tennessee 37620
Guaranteed delivery before Jennifer's Celebration of Life begins.

