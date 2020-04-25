Carol Newman Greer Biegler, 93, of Bristol, Va., died in her home on Friday, April 24, 2020. She was born February 7, 1927 in Knoxville, Tenn., the daughter of Dr. Robert and Hazel Newman. Carol graduated from University of Tennessee, married John Greer Jr. and moved to Bristol in the 1950s, where he was an executive of Kern's Bakery. She was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, the Alter Guild and Junior League. Once widowed, she remarried John C. Biegler and they spent their winters in Fla. and Grand Cayman. She loved her tennis group (Tennessee Fats), enjoyed painting, reading and traveling with her daughter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by both husbands, sister, Marion McCrory and son, John L Greer III. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Greer Craig and husband, George Craig of Grand Cayman; granddaughter, Lindsey Adair Greer and husband, Christopher Kemper of Charleston, S.C.; grandson, John L. Greer IV of Knoxville, Tenn.; daughter-in-law, Margaret Kenny of Knoxville, Tenn.; stepson, James Biegler and wife, Lin of Ellison Bay, Wis.; niece, Marty Pratt and nephews, Jeff and Hal McCrory all of Knoxville, Tenn. There will be a memorial service at a later date In lieu of flowers, please send all donations to Emmanuel Episcopal Church,700 Cumberland St., Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Biegler family
Most Popular
-
Stimulus Checks: 3 Things Social Security Beneficiaries Need to Know
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
3 Reasons Your Stimulus Payment May Be Delayed
-
Bites of Bristol: Ballpark Corner Market offering its classic dogs for takeout during pandemic
-
Mitchell, Harper
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.