Daniel Phillip "Dan" Bettis, age 69, of Blountville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at his residence. The funeral service will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Blountville Christian Church with Minister Dwight Shaffer officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3:45 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will follow the service at Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren Cemetery with a Masonic memorial service conducted by Whiteside Lodge #13.