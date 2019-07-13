Daniel Phillip "Dan" Bettis, age 69, of Blountville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at his residence. He was born on November 21, 1949, in Cleveland, Tenn. and grew up in Charleston, Tenn., a son of the late Walter G. and Eloise Quensberry Bettis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Samuel Bettis. Dan lived most of his life in the Blountville area and retired from the Sullivan County School System. Dan was a member of Blountville Christian Church. He was a member and past master of the Masonic Whiteside #13 Lodge. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Rhonda Smith Bettis; daughter, Abigail "Abby" Fields and husband, Stephen; son, Arville Adams; three grandchildren, Sierra, Jackson, and Samuel; brother, Glenn Bettis and wife, Janice; sister-in-law, Patsy Bettis; and brother and sister-in-law, Dicky and Jane Huff; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Blountville Christian Church with Minister Dwight Shaffer officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3:45 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will follow the service at Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren Cemetery with a Masonic memorial service conducted by Whiteside Lodge #13. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Barger, Ronnie Maness, Teddy Christian, Will Tate, Stephen Fields, Mark Ferguson, Russell Baker, and Arville Adams. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Feathers, Paul Gebhardt, Ashley Tate, Dicky Huff and the men of Blountville Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dan's memory to Blountville Christian Church Building Fund, 1680 Blountville Blvd, Blountville, TN 37617. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.