Paul Eugene Berry, tiller of the soil, passed away on March 9, 2020. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, Virginia, on Friday, March 13, 2020. A service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Toby Reed, Tucker Begley, Mike Peterson, and Brother T.J. Hood officiating. Burial, with military rites provided by American Legion Hammond Post #3/265, will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in the Berry Family Cemetery in the Fairview community at 11 a.m. Anyone wishing to be part of the funeral procession, honoring this good man, should meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Frank Berry, Jack Berry, O.E. Berry, Jr, Dale Berry, O.M. Lane, Kenneth Neeley, Kent Russell, Fred Worfe, Rhea Osborne, Dale Gilliam, and Mike Peterson. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Peterson's Chapel, c/o Michael Peterson, 22694 US Highway 23 North, Duffield, VA 24244, the charity of your choice, or just take a meal to an elderly person in your community or lend a helping handthat's what our Daddy didhe was a good man. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com. Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City is serving the Berry family.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
2060 US-23 N
Weber City, VA 24290
7:00PM
2060 US-23 N
Weber City, VA 24290
11:00AM
Fairview Road
Duffield , VA 24244
