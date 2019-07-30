MARION, Va. Michael Shawn Berry, age 35, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Troutdale, Va. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Fred Haga; and paternal grandparents, Carl and Jo Ann Berry. He is survived by his daughter Abigail Berry; son Trevor Berry; mother Wanda Hankla; father Howard Berry; grandmother Janice Haga; brother Carl Berry, Jr.; sister Stephanie Berry; and significant other Bobby Conklin and her children Sadie & Timmy Sheets; and nieces and nephew Jaylyn Berry, Janissa Berry, and Jake Hall. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the Wassum Cemetery in Atkins, Va., with Pastor Greg Carrico officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening. July 31, 2019, at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Berry family.