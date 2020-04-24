Donna J. Beregi, age 76, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, in English Meadow Senior Living. She was born on February 23, 1944, in Johnstown, Pa., and she has lived in the Bristol area since 1979. Donna worked as a caretaker, cook and homemaker, and was of the Catholic faith. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Louise Scott; grandmother, Julia Scott; daughter, Lynn Bridgman; and father of her children, Rich Beregi. Survivors include her daughter, Dr. Lisa Beregi; granddaughter, Randi Denton; great-grandson, Noah Denton; beloved cousins, Judy Calvin and Christine Kupcha; and several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, there will be a celebration of life service held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for the upkeep and renovations to Land Of OZ North Carolina, checks can be made to Emerald Mountains, Inc., 504 Oz Road, Beech Mountain, NC 28604, or William King Museum for Arts, 415 Academy Drive, NW, Abingdon, VA 24210. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home.

